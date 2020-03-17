Should you refinance your home amid COVID-19 concerns and Federal Reserve slashing rates?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over the weekend, The Federal Reserve cut interest rates to nearly zero in an effort to counter the Coronavirus’ growing damage to the U.S economy.

As we figure out how to accomplish true social distancing and the possible lack of paychecks, homeowners are asking whether they should refinance their homes. In the meantime, those looking to buy or sell are wondering if they should rethink their plans.

“Statistically I can tell you that our office over the last couple weeks has performed in line with our expectations, we’ve seen contracts come in and we’ve seen an increase in activity on our website which is to be expected because people may be spending more time online and at home,” Jeff Checko a realtor with The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX said Tuesday.

For those interested in selling their home and buying another, Checko says rates are fluctuating “in a dramatic fashion” but remain historically low.

“They have also had a very active day today. Sites such as bank rate are not publishing rates and have an explanation page explaining they cannot due to volatility,” he said. “Rates are fluctuating more than typical but still remain in historically low territory.”

As for how COVID-19 is impacting the housing market, the National Association of Realtors predicts a 10 percent drop in sales.

According to Zillow, in China, where the virus first started early reports show home prices have not fallen, but transactions have nearly ceased.

“Does that mean things aren’t going to change in the coming weeks? No. In fact, we think as these restrictions get more and more strictly enforced we’re going to feel some sort of effect,” Checko said.

As far as refinancing goes, Checko says if you’re going to consider refinancing, it’s a day by day, hour by hour thing. “There’s not a direct relationship between short term rates and mortgages, although they tend to follow a trend of being responsive to each other on a similar trajectory,” Checko said. “The last two weeks, however, mortgage rates have been erratic due to uncertainty for banks in both bond prices and the risk modeling as it relates to the economy at large.”

So far, 16 percent of realtors nationwide have reported reduced buyer interest in their markets since January, according to the National Association Realtors.

