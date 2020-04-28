Shoney’s Nashville 5K Fun Run & Festival cancelled for 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville mayor’s office confirmed with News 2 that the Shoney’s 5K Fun Run & Festival is cancelled for 2020.

The race was supposed to be held in Nashville at the Nissan Stadium parking lot on May 16, 2020. Originally, the event was just postponed, but the mayor’s office confirms it is now cancelled this year.

Organizers said that for the the past twelve years, Shoney’s has supported the men and women in blue by donating 100 percent of the proceeds raised to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Support Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

The fund was created to help support Metro Nashville Police officers who have the desire to continue their education. So far, they’ve raised nearly $200,000 dollars.

