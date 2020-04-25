Sheriff releases statement following first COVID-19 death in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Sheriff of Humphreys County released a statement following the first death in the County.

These are very serious times in all of our lives right now. There have been several questions regarding the COVID-19 death that has occurred within our county. I will address this matter in the best way possible. First of all, my thoughts and prayers are with the family in their time of loss. Secondly, I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and thoughts of concern for the deputy and our agency!



We must realize and remember these are some of the most stressful times that our country, state and community have ever faced. It’s has effected everyone to include our Law Enforcement Officers, EMS personnel and our Health Care providers. In order for everyone to continue to move forward, we must take this serious and take every opportunity to protect ourselves and our families by using the protective manners that we all have been educated on. With that said, we are unable to release any type of information due to Health Care restrictions, law guidelines; or give any type of details to this specific matter. Sheriff Chris Davis

