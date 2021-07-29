Sheriff encouraging vaccinations amid rise in COVID-19 cases at Metro jails

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The light at the end of the tunnel is now dimmed by COVID-19 cases more than quadrupling at jails in Davidson County compared to May.

“We could see the light, we moved people again, got the court system up and running. I don’t even know for how long but it felt like several weeks and then you’d see a case or two and here we go, we’re drifting into what we’re seeing now,” said Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall. “I think I’m like everyone in the community: we thought we’d made a lot of progress but we’ve been watching now for more than a month and our numbers are getting back into some serious concerns.”

Right now there are 131 inmates on restriction with 27 that tested positive for the virus. When compared to the last update on May 10, restriction numbers were 23 and those testing positive was at five cases.

The sheriff said vaccinations have been a challenge after they were aggressive in trying to get jail staff eligible for the vaccine sooner.

“It’s somewhat difficult to look back and realize that a lot of our staff didn’t get it maybe or chose not to,” Sheriff Hall said.

The shots are accessible for inmates on an ongoing basis with the Metro health department educating them first.

“That transient nature of that group is also where it’s being transmitted in and out of the jail facility,” Sheriff Hall explained. “We offer the vaccine to anyone who wants it. We went after the more vulnerable populations first but again you see some reluctance to receive it.”

Also, the Sheriff said it’s not the vaccinated people who are getting sick.

“What it does do, and I’m making an assumption here, it does kind of point to the need for more vaccines in that population,” he said. “We do not see our staff or inmates that are vaccinated turning out to be positive and getting sick.”

Those positive cases causing a ripple effect with quarantines.

“It halts everything, it halts medical appointment, quite frankly, court proceedings,” Sheriff Hall said. “These are constitutionally required hearings, you have access to your lawyer but when you’re quarantined or you’re positive, you physically cannot go places.”

The sheriff’s office has built a system of virtual services where they roll Zoom equipment to housing units with positive cases.

“It’s so difficult to see it slipping back because we need to get back to what our norm is,” the Sheriff said. “It’s a very expensive way to manage the problem and it’s dangerous, there’s no secret about it and our staff’s jobs are hard enough and we shouldn’t have to be masking up and putting all kinds of gear on just to serve meals and to get people moved.”

The sheriff is now hoping the cases will slow in jail which he says is like a microcosm of the community.

“To get this community, get our system back to normal, we need vaccines, we need people to be willing to do that and I understand the reluctance. I wish we’d get rid of the political part of the conversation but if it’s about medical and science I would hope you’d get educated to learn enough to be comfortable to do that. I feel strongly about our staff living in this environment to have that opportunity and I just really hope we can motivate not only them but everyone who’s interacting with the court systems,” the Sheriff said, adding the homeless population included. “I just hope we can get vaccinated, get through this wave and get back to the permanent normal.”