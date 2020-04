SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Shelbyville Tyson Foods plant is closing Monday for deep cleaning.

According to a company spokeperson, the deep cleaning will include sanitation of common areas.

It is anticipated that the plant will reopen and resume normal operations on Tuesday.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE