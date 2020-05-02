Shelbyville Mattress factory making masks in fight against COVID-19

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen people and companies step up to help others in need.

“It became obvious there was a big need out there so we started producing masks predominately for institutions, and large organizations and communities where there was a need for it,” said James Booth, chief operating officer for Corsicana Mattress Co.

Corsicana Mattress Co. usually devotes their time to make mattresses, but with a new need arising the company has taken up mask making as well.

“We feel the need, responsibility to fulfill that demand,” said Booth.

The company is making two styles of masks. One is made using cotton and non-woven materials, while the other is sewn with a black polyester blend fabric. Each of the fabrics are used in the company’s mattress manufacturing.

One of the factories that will be producing these masks is in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

“We have already started making them for our own associates, so now we plan on having some production in Tennessee late next week for that market as there seems to be a need out there,” said Booth.

The company plans to produce 70,000 masks per week across all of their locations with the Shelbyville factory able to produce 3,000 masks a day.

“We just want to be able to keep our employs working, our sewers are able to return to work, get a paycheck and feel like they are contributing at the same time providing value to the other people in the community,” said Booth.

Booth says this move will allow some furloughed employees to return to work.

