Shelby County up to 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County jumped by six overnight, county health officials said Thursday morning.

There are now 10 cases, up from four the day before.

Health officials said the increase was not unexpected, because commercial laboratories have begun reporting results on tests conducted over the last several days.

“While there is still no direct evidence of community transmission of the virus, the rapid increase in cases is suggestive that community transmission may be occurring,” the health department said in a release.

The department advised people to:

  • Avoid handshakes and close contact with others whenever possible.
  • Cancel or postpone gatherings of 10 or more people. Instead of visiting friends or relatives, call or video chat.
  • Stay at home whenever possible.

