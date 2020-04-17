1  of  3
Shelby County surpasses Davidson County in confirmed cases of coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County has surpassed Davidson County, according to data released Friday morning by both county health departments.

The Friday morning updates showed Shelby County had 1,616 positive patients, while Davidson County reported 1,597; however, Shelby County had also performed 17,053 tests, nearly 1,000 more than Davidson County, which had administered 16,067.

The departments also reported 35 deaths from the coronavirus in Shelby County and 20 in Davidson County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Numbers released daily by the Tennessee Department of Health, which differ from those provided by the county health departments, have shown Shelby County with more confirmed cases than Davidson County for more than a week. As of the state’s April 16 update, Shelby County had 1,492 cases, while Davidson County had 1,307.

The state health department said differences in numbers were based on labs reporting confirmed cases to metro and local health departments prior to providing them to the state. The state department also explained it classifies its numbers based on primary county of residence.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson15
Bedford40
Benton4
Bledsoe7
Blount46
Bradley35
Campbell12
Cannon8
Carroll13
Carter5
Cheatham20
Chester6
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke11
Coffee17
Cumberland55
Davidson 1,307
Decatur3
DeKalb10
Dickson39
Dyer24
Fayette42
Fentress4
Franklin23
Gibson25
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene29
Grundy25
Hamblen7
Hamilton110
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins26
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry8
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys4
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox182
Lake4
Lauderdale12
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon19
Macon30
Madison73
Marion27
Marshall12
Maury33
McMinn 6
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe9
Montgomery102
Moore1
Morgan5
Obion8
Overton7
Perry6
Polk5
Putnam93
Roane7
Robertson95
Rutherford271
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier22
Shelby1,492
Smith11
Stewart4
Sullivan 45
Sumner491
Tipton54
Trousdale19
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson324
Wilson 161
Residents of other states/countries250
Pending209
Total Casesas of (4/16/20)6,262

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton11
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Jefferson1
Knox4
Macon3
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam2
Rutherford6
Shelby33
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner29
Trousdale1
Williamson5
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/17/20)142

