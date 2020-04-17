Shelby County surpasses Davidson County in confirmed cases of coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County has surpassed Davidson County, according to data released Friday morning by both county health departments.

The Friday morning updates showed Shelby County had 1,616 positive patients, while Davidson County reported 1,597; however, Shelby County had also performed 17,053 tests, nearly 1,000 more than Davidson County, which had administered 16,067.

The departments also reported 35 deaths from the coronavirus in Shelby County and 20 in Davidson County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Numbers released daily by the Tennessee Department of Health, which differ from those provided by the county health departments, have shown Shelby County with more confirmed cases than Davidson County for more than a week. As of the state’s April 16 update, Shelby County had 1,492 cases, while Davidson County had 1,307.

The state health department said differences in numbers were based on labs reporting confirmed cases to metro and local health departments prior to providing them to the state. The state department also explained it classifies its numbers based on primary county of residence.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

County Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 40 Benton 4 Bledsoe 7 Blount 46 Bradley 35 Campbell 12 Cannon 8 Carroll 13 Carter 5 Cheatham 20 Chester 6 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 17 Cumberland 55 Davidson 1,307 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 39 Dyer 24 Fayette 42 Fentress 4 Franklin 23 Gibson 25 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 29 Grundy 25 Hamblen 7 Hamilton 110 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 26 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 182 Lake 4 Lauderdale 12 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 19 Macon 30 Madison 73 Marion 27 Marshall 12 Maury 33 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 9 Montgomery 102 Moore 1 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 93 Roane 7 Robertson 95 Rutherford 271 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,492 Smith 11 Stewart 4 Sullivan 45 Sumner 491 Tipton 54 Trousdale 19 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 324 Wilson 161 Residents of other states/countries 250 Pending 209 Total Cases – as of (4/16/20) 6,262

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 11 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 2 Rutherford 6 Shelby 33 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 29 Trousdale 1 Williamson 5 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/17/20) 142

