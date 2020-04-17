Shelby County surpasses Davidson County in confirmed cases of coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County has surpassed Davidson County, according to data released Friday morning by both county health departments.
The Friday morning updates showed Shelby County had 1,616 positive patients, while Davidson County reported 1,597; however, Shelby County had also performed 17,053 tests, nearly 1,000 more than Davidson County, which had administered 16,067.
The departments also reported 35 deaths from the coronavirus in Shelby County and 20 in Davidson County since the beginning of the pandemic.
Numbers released daily by the Tennessee Department of Health, which differ from those provided by the county health departments, have shown Shelby County with more confirmed cases than Davidson County for more than a week. As of the state’s April 16 update, Shelby County had 1,492 cases, while Davidson County had 1,307.
The state health department said differences in numbers were based on labs reporting confirmed cases to metro and local health departments prior to providing them to the state. The state department also explained it classifies its numbers based on primary county of residence.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|15
|Bedford
|40
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|7
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|35
|Campbell
|12
|Cannon
|8
|Carroll
|13
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|20
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|17
|Cumberland
|55
|Davidson
|1,307
|Decatur
|3
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|39
|Dyer
|24
|Fayette
|42
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|23
|Gibson
|25
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|29
|Grundy
|25
|Hamblen
|7
|Hamilton
|110
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|26
|Haywood
|12
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|8
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|182
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|12
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|19
|Macon
|30
|Madison
|73
|Marion
|27
|Marshall
|12
|Maury
|33
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|9
|Montgomery
|102
|Moore
|1
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|8
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|93
|Roane
|7
|Robertson
|95
|Rutherford
|271
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|22
|Shelby
|1,492
|Smith
|11
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|491
|Tipton
|54
|Trousdale
|19
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|324
|Wilson
|161
|Residents of other states/countries
|250
|Pending
|209
|Total Cases – as of (4/16/20)
|6,262
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|19
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|11
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|2
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|33
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|29
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|5
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/17/20)
|142
