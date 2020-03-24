Shelby County Jail employee tests positive for COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked with detainees at the Shelby County Jail, but his exact position has not been released. At this time, that employee is being self-quarantined.

The jail has been using “heightened screening measures” over the last several weeks for inmates and employees. Right now, they say no detainees have tested positive.

“The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office continues to monitor developments with the coronavirus pandemic and the latest guidelines issued by local, state and federal health officials in an effort to keep our staff and community safe,” Captain Anthony Buckner said.

The jail has around 2,600 detainees. The sheriff’s office says they are working to bring down that population amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 2 Cheatham 4 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 164 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 2 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 4 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 12 Houston 1 Jefferson 3 Knox 12 Lincoln 1 Loudon 1 Marion 1 Maury 6 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 3 Perry 2 Putnam 6 Roane 1 Robertson 6 Rutherford 9 Scott 2 Sevier 1 Shelby 93 Sullivan 2 Sumner 34 Tipton 6 Washington 6 Weakley 1 Williamson 53 Wilson 6 Residents of other states/countries 89 Unknown 54 Total Cases – as of (3/23/20) 615

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

