Shelby County begins search for new health department director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County announced Monday a search for a new director of the Shelby County Health Department.

Alisha Haushalter handed in her resignation Friday as state health officials announced they found that 2,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine expired and were not properly reported, along with two children improperly vaccinated and a possible theft of some vials of vaccine.

County Mayor Lee Harris told commissioners on Friday that Haushalter would remain on staff for a period of time as an interim director was named. Some commissioners called for her immediate termination.

Shelby County Government will contract with executive search firm, Protis Global to conduct a

national search. Apply at https://tn-shelbycounty.civicplushrms.com/careers/

“We are looking for a leader who meets the moment and who can lead at a time when public health is at the forefront of every conversation,” Harris said. “The next health director will lead the Shelby Health County Health Department through the adoption of best practices, fix areas that are broken, and communicate across our diverse and vibrant community.”

As of Monday, the Shelby County Health Department said 135,100 doses of vaccine had been administered. There have been 88,111 cases of COVID-19, a daily increase of 135.