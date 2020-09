‘Sexy COVID’ costumes won’t be made by costume maker for Halloween 2020

Halloween costumes inspired by Netflix’s hit true crime series “Tiger King” will be released this year (Courtesy of Yandy)

AUSTIN (KXAN/WKRN) — A costume maker known for suggestive and sometimes controversial Halloween costumes in years past has drawn the line at the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think there’s anything sexy about it,” the VP of merchandising for costume company Yandy told Business Insider this week.

Despite the company previously making scintillating costumes for 2017’s “Fake News” and it’s hugely controversial ‘sexy “Handmaid’s Tale” costume in 2018, the company says a racy COVID-19 costume goes too far.

While the pandemic will continue into the fall season, Americans are still looking for ways to celebrate Halloween safely.

Yandy says it’s launched over 500 costumes and experienced sales growth, despite only 22% of 7,644 people telling the National Retail Federation they plan to attend a Halloween party.

The company says it predicts people are buying sexy costumes for virtual at-home gatherings and smaller celebrations. Obviously, social media posts factor in as a way of showing off costumes from a safe distance.

Also in-demand? Costumes exclusively for bedroom activities.

“We do have costumes that you can wear to parties, but we also have a very large collection of bedroom costumes, where you can kind of spice up your love life at night,” Yandy co-CEO Aras Koktas told Business Insider.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance against door-to-door trick-or-treating this year.

“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses,” the CDC said. “There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween. If you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.”

The CDC says the public should avoid the following “higher-risk activities”:

Traditional trick-or-treating in which treats are given to children going door to door

Trunk-or-treat, in which treats are given from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Crowded indoor costume parties

Indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Hayrides or tractor rides with people outside your household

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors

Travel to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE