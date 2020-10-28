Several Maury County schools move to remote learning

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maury County Schools announced on Tuesday four of its schools will transition to online learning due to COVID-19.

All students at Cox Middle School and Randolph Howell Elementary School will use remote learning until November 9. Culleoka Unit High School students in grades 9-12 will use remote learning until November 4. Also, Wright Elementary School’s third-grade classroom will use remote learning until November 6.

Several of these schools posted to Facebook, saying the transition was due to rising COVID-19 numbers within their school. Families who were in close contact to those infected have been notified.

As of Tuesday, Maury County Schools reported 48 students were out with positive COVID-19 cases and 47 staff members were out with symptoms.

