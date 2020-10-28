Several Maury County schools move to remote learning

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Maury County Public Schools_335547

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maury County Schools announced on Tuesday four of its schools will transition to online learning due to COVID-19.

All students at Cox Middle School and Randolph Howell Elementary School will use remote learning until November 9. Culleoka Unit High School students in grades 9-12 will use remote learning until November 4. Also, Wright Elementary School’s third-grade classroom will use remote learning until November 6.

Several of these schools posted to Facebook, saying the transition was due to rising COVID-19 numbers within their school. Families who were in close contact to those infected have been notified.

As of Tuesday, Maury County Schools reported 48 students were out with positive COVID-19 cases and 47 staff members were out with symptoms.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ



Don't Miss

Trending Stories