MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maury County Public Schools announced several closures set to take place Monday.

The district said out of an abundance of caution, due to staffing related COVID-19 precautions, Spring Hill High School would be closed Monday. The announcement also said Whitthorne Middle School’s 6th grade would be closed Monday. Students in grades 5th, 7th, and 8th will still report to school as normal.

