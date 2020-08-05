Health officials report COVID-19 exposure at dinner event attended by Hagerty, Sethi

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hamilton County Health Department announced on Wednesday a COVID-19 exposure at the Lincoln Day Dinner event held on July 31 in Chattanooga.

A release from the department stated case investigations revealed that a person attended the event while in their infectious period.

Hundreds were in attendance, including two U.S. Senate candidates – Bill Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi.

Facebook posts from both candidates show them meeting with people at the dinner, not wearing masks.

In a tweet, Sethi said he is going to get tested ‘out of an abundance of caution’ and is encouraging his political rival Bill Hagerty and others who may have been exposed to do the same.

News 2 reached out to Bill Hagerty to see if he is making similar plans. Bill Hagerty’s campaign said the candidate got tested and came up negative.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE