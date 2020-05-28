‘Senior Parade’ to be held May 30 for Pleasant View graduates

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) —The city of Pleasant View will be holding a “Senior Parade” for the 2020 graduating classes of Sycamore High School and Pleasant View Christian School on Saturday, May 30 at 10:00 a.m.

“These seniors, they need this,” said Mayor Perry Keenan, “This is going to be their red carpet moment.”​​

After the school year was cut short with no warning, graduating seniors will now be getting a traditional graduation ceremony and one big parade.

Line-up starts at City Hall on Highway 41A at 9:00 a.m. and the parade will follow the regular parade route through Pleasant View. Seniors from both schools will be taking part.

“For people wanting to come out; bring lawn chairs, hand sanitizer, elbow bumps to your neighbors, this will be the first real opportunity since everything was shut down for people to be able to come out and celebrate as a community,” the mayor said Thursday, “I know there’s going to be a lot of seniors on convertibles, pick up trucks, tractors, gators, we told them ‘hey, it’s your day, if you wanna bring it, bring it.'”​

Dr. Cathy Beck, Director of Cheatham County Schools says Sycamore High School will have traditional graduation, June 4 at 7:00 p.m. Each senior will receive four tickets. It will be held at the football field to help with social distancing.

“We feel very excited we will be able to do this for them and give them a grand send-off even though it isn’t what it used to be, it doesn’t mean this won’t be wonderful,” said Dr. Beck.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE