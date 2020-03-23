1  of  31
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky calls for more immediate COVID-19 testing

by: ABC

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during a brief news conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (ABC) — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Sunday that he had tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, becoming the first member of the Senate to report a case of COVID-19.

The Senator was asymptomatic and is now urging officials for more immediate testing.

ABC News reported that the senator released the following statement:

“For those who want to criticize me for the lack of quarantine, realize that if the rules on testing had been followed to a tee, I would never have been tested and would still be walking around the halls of the Capitol. The current guidelines would not have called for me to get tested nor quarantined. It was my extra precaution, out of concern for my damaged lung, that led me to get tested.”

Senator Rand Paul
County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount1
Bradley2
Campbell2
Carroll2
Cheatham4
Chester1
Cocke1
Cumberland2
Davidson167
Dickson4
Dyer2
Fayette3
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Hamblen2
Hamilton8
Houston1
Jefferson2
Knox5
Loudon1
Marion1
Maury2
McMinn 1
Monroe3
Montgomery3
Perry1
Putnam6
Roane1
Robertson3
Rutherford8
Scott2
Sevier1
Shelby66
Sullivan 1
Sumner22
Tipton5
Washington2
Williamson48
Wilson 2
Residents of other states/countries82
Unknown30
Total Casesas of (3/22/20)505

