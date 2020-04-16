Senator Marsha Blackburn named to President Trump’s task force on ‘re-opening of America’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — President Donald Trump has named Senator Marsha Blackburn to his congressional task force to provide counsel on the re-opening of America in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Senator Blackburn said, “since the day COVID-19 reached our shores, President Trump’s resolve to defeat it has not wavered. His Administration has worked day and night to identify the most effective ways to keep the American people safe, from supplying health care workers with needed equipment to aiding small business owners through a volatile economic period.”

The senator added, “these efforts must be complimented by legislative action that will move us through and out of this pandemic. Last month, I introduced bipartisan legislation to bring critical elements of our drug supply chain back to the United States. When it became clear that our health care facilities would require as much space as possible to treat COVID-19, I urged the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to eliminate regulations and enable the widespread use of telemedicine for routine care. This week, I asked Secretary Esper to identify ways to help servicemembers who may be struggling with their mental health during social distancing.”

“This pandemic is affecting Americans of all backgrounds, in every sector, and figuring out how we re-open our country requires a targeted approach,” Blackburn explained. “I am grateful that President Trump has selected me to join that effort, and look forward to working with my colleagues to come up with a solution that serves the American people.”

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 16 Bedford 25 Benton 4 Bledsoe 7 Blount 47 Bradley 33 Campbell 12 Cannon 7 Carroll 13 Carter 4 Cheatham 19 Chester 6 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 8 Coffee 13 Cumberland 53 Davidson 1,283 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 37 Dyer 24 Fayette 39 Fentress 3 Franklin 23 Gibson 24 Giles 4 Grainger 4 Greene 28 Grundy 24 Hamblen 7 Hamilton 109 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 26 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 179 Lake 4 Lauderdale 12 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 18 Macon 29 Madison 75 Marion 27 Marshall 9 Maury 33 McMinn 5 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 9 Montgomery 102 Moore 1 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 7 Perry 5 Polk 5 Putnam 93 Roane 6 Robertson 94 Rutherford 269 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,421 Smith 11 Stewart 4 Sullivan 43 Sumner 478 Tipton 53 Trousdale 19 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 45 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 321 Wilson 155 Residents of other states/countries 243 Pending 196 Total Cases – as of (4/15/20) 6,079

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 11 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 31 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 27 Trousdale 1 Williamson 5 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/15/20) 135

