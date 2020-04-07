Sen. Rand Paul recovered from coronavirus, volunteering at hospital

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said he has recovered from the coronavirus. The Republican lawmaker said Tuesday that he has started volunteering at a hospital in his hometown in Bowling Green.

Paul tested positive for the virus in March. He became the first case of COVID-19 in the U.S. Senate. Paul said Tuesday that he appreciates all the good wishes he received. He says he was retested and the results came back negative. Paul is an eye surgeon. He says he has started volunteering to assist those in his community in need of medical help, including coronavirus patients.

