Sen. Lamar Alexander: Gov. Lee has ‘done well’ with coronavirus response

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Tennessee governor and current senator Lamar Alexander says Governor Bill Lee has kept the state well-informed on the COVID-19 response and recognizes the seriousness of the pandemic.

Senator Alexander spoke with News 2 from Tennessee, where he has been self-quarantined with his dog Rufus, away from his family for about a week, after a staffer of his tested positive for the virus on May 7.

“[The staffer] is doing fine. He only lost his sense of smell. That’s the only symptom he had. So he was smart about it. He went to the health department, he got a test and he tested positive,” Alexander explained.

Though Alexander tested negative the same day, he said, “the safe thing for me to do is to stay away from other people, including my family for two weeks to make sure that I didn’t get infected from him. That’s really the only solution: staying apart.”

When asked about Governor Lee’s response to the pandemic, the former governor said the current governor “has done well.”

“There can only be one governor at a time and I’m not it,” Alexander explained. “He is leaning toward going back to work and back to school, which, if I were still president of the University of Tennessee, I would say we’re going back to school this fall and the only question is, how do we do it safely? Then we begin to take steps to make sure that all the students and all the faculty members could go safely and that would start with testing everybody.”

Alexander said he has been surprised by the number of inmates who have tested positive in Tennessee prisons, including the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center and the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. He praised Governor Lee for testing all state inmates and nursing home residents.

