MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee State University confirmed on Wednesday that a second student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the MTSU, the student asked to be housed on campus. MTUS said the student is now staying in a private unit of their Womack Lane apartments.

The university has also canceled its spring commencement ceremonies. All summer classes have been moved online, too. For more information, click here.