Second inmate death confirmed at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center

TROUSDALE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday afternoon News 2 confirmed a second inmate death at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville.

Tennessee Department of Corrections officials said that inmate was taken to the hospital last week due to symptoms related to COVID-19. He passed away Tuesday morning.

The state has been testing all inmates and staff over the last week. Governor Bill Lee hosted a press briefing Tuesday. At that briefing, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the Northwest Correctional Complex had 333 inmates with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Test results also showed 151 positive inmate cases at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility. These numbers did not include staff.

The state saw 3.6% increase in cases overall from yesterday.

“When you remove those contained populations, the community growth rate day over day is 1.9%, which is entirely consistent with previous trends,” Dr. Piercey said.

Testing was set to wrap up Tuesday. Results are expected by the end of the week.

