Second Harvest steps up to meet needs during virus crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennesseans are coming together to support each other amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers were busy this weekend packing food boxes for Second Harvest.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee purchased extra food to support emergency food distribution.

The combination of the pandemic and recent deadly tornadoes has inspired volunteers to step up and help out.

“It can be scary because none of us know what is going to happen, but we just have to keep doing what we have to do,” explained volunteer Lizzy Childress.

“There are a lot of people who are struggling right now during this time, but we are not the most vulnerable in this situation so just trying to give back what we can,” said Brian Baldwin with Second Harvest.

“My heart feels really confused and really sad and really scared definitely, but that puts you in a place to think how can I not feel those things and just trying to move forward and help the best you know how to,” added Baldwin.

Second Harvest has waived some of the requirements for emergency assistance in Davidson and Wilson counties. Click here to search locations where you can find food assistance for you and your family.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE