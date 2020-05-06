Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle TN sees big increase in need for food

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When times get tough, Second Harvest Food Bank is there to help.

“We are going to do everything we can to make sure people have food on their table,” said Nancy Kiel, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. “It is just everybody everywhere, people you wouldn’t even think might be in need.”

Every day there are more than 350,000 families that are food insecure in the 46 counties Second Harvest serves in Tennessee, but with COVID-19 they have seen more people with the need for food.

“They are either making less pay or they are out of work, businesses are closing and for us, it is affecting every county we serve,” said Kiel. “And at this time with COVID, on top of the tornadoes, we have seen a minimum of 50 percent increase in need.”

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee usually gives out 640,000 pounds of food a week, but now they are giving out more than one million pounds and there are no signs things are slowing down.

“We know this need is not going to go away overnight,” said Kiel, “This need is here for the long run. So that is what we are working really hard here to do is to make sure we have the resources we have the trucks.”

