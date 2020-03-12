SEC to play remainder of Men’s Basketball Tournament without fans

(WKRN) — The Southeastern Conference has announced it will play the remainder of the 2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament without fans, limiting attendance to only essential staff and limited family.

“In light of recent developments beyond our control related to the spread of the coronavirus, including a recommendation from the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, and after consultation with our member universities, we have made the difficult decision to hold the 2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville without spectators beginning with games of Thursday, March 12. Effective immediately, the policy will also apply to other SEC Championship events and on-campus regular-season games scheduled through at least the end of March. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

