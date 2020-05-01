School districts release graduation plans amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — School districts across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are finalizing plans for graduations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Metro Nashville Public Schools announced, at this point, they will not hold in-person graduation ceremonies for high school seniors as they would not be able to accommodate proper social distancing requirements for these ceremonies.

Instead, starting the week of May 4, seniors will be able to pick up their caps and gowns curbside. Each school will send out their hours for pick up.

Drive-through graduation ceremonies will take place at those high schools the week of May 16-20, where seniors can decorate their cars and drive through a line to pick up their diploma. A virtual ceremony is also being planned for June, but the date has not yet been released.

The district says if social distancing guidelines are lifted by summer, the district will work to still hold an in-person ceremony.

School administrators are also working to come up with a time when students can pick up their belongings at the end of May. Finalized plans will be sent out to parents.

Further graduation details and updates can be found at Metro Public Schools website.

Rutherford County Schools have also released plans for a graduation schedule for late June. School officials say the plan, and the reason it is being postponed until summer, “is to hopefully allow some spectators to participate, as long as CDC guidelines allow it.” For more information on Rutherford County’s plans, click here.

This is a continuously-updating story and as more counties release plans, it will be updated. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

