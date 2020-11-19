School district hopes to provide transparency regarding COVID-19

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County school system is looking to provide transparency when it comes to COVID-19 within its schools.

Hoping to be as transparent as possible, the school system now has its own dashboard that contains COVID-19 data.

Montgomery County has over 1,100 students in quarantine, with 60 active cases of COVID-19 among students. The dashboard also shows 43 active COVID-19 cases among school employees with 38 in quarantine.

“Our data on our website doesn’t have specific schools, but it talks about how many students, staff members are in quarantine,” said Millard House II, Director of Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools. “How many positive or active cases for employees and students as well, and that’s helpful for community members to be able to make informed decisions and really have some know in what’s going on in the school system as well.”

The Tennessee Education Association also feels the state dashboard doesn’t have accurate information about COVID-19 cases in schools.

