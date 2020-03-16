Scholastic releases free daily courses for kids stuck home amid coronavirus school closures

(WFLA) — The public educational company Scholastic came up with a way to keep kids busy and learning while school closures keep them home during coronavirus pandemic.

Scholastic set up a ‘Learn From Home’ website with four categories: PreK and Kindergarten, Grades 1 and 2, Grades 3-5, and Grades 6+. Each section is already equipped with one week of content for students with 15 additional days on the way.

Each day of content is filled with exciting articles and stories, videos, and fun learning challenges. The students can even go on virtual field trips or meet best-selling authors.

The website provides up to three hours’ worth of content each day and can be completed on any device.

Click here to visit the website.

