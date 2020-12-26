COVID-19 in Tennessee: 14,395 new cases, 12 deaths reported for Dec. 25 and 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for both Friday, December 25, and Saturday, December 26.

[TWO DAYS WORTH OF DATA]

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee was 555,727 as of December 25, 2020 including 6,436 deaths, 2,875 hospitalizations and 469,686 inactive/recovered. [Percent positive was 17.68%]. *limited # of deaths due to holiday pic.twitter.com/4hN4Kc1IKO — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 26, 2020

For Christmas Day, the health department reported 9,230 new cases, bringing the state to 555,727 total cases. Of those cases, 492,730 are confirmed and 62,997 are probable.

TDH also confirmed five additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 6,436 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 469,686 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 6,992 in the last 24 hours.

There are 2,875 people currently hospitalized in the state as of Christmas Day.

Tennessee has processed 5,457,439 tests. The update on Christmas Day added 44,357 tests to the state’s total.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 560,892 as of December 26, 2020 including 6,443 deaths, 2,819 current hospitalizations and 476,700 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive today is 18.98%] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/JMSfeOi1Gy — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 26, 2020

For December 26, the state reported 5,165 new cases, bringing the state to 560,892 total cases. Of those cases, 497,374 are confirmed and 63,518 are probable.

TDH also confirmed seven additional deaths, bringing Tennessee’s death toll to 6,443.

Of the confirmed positive cases, 476,700 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 7.014.

Currently, there are 2,819 people hospitalized in Tennessee.

The state also processed 5,484,597 tests. The update on December 26 added 27,158 tests to Tennessee’s total.

The state also said there is a limited number of deaths reported due to the Christmas holiday.