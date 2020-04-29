Saint Thomas employee shares story of recovering from COVID-19 after initially testing negative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 has presented challenges since new symptoms continue to be reported and some people don’t have any symptoms. In Mike Carlton’s case, he was at first under the impression he didn’t even have the virus, even though he was getting sicker.
Carlton is the manager of Emergency Medical Services for Ascension Saint Thomas, so working in a health care setting, he was routinely getting his temperature taken at work.
“My temperature when I got to work was normal and when I left it was normal,” Carlton said. “I didn’t have any the shortness of breath, the headaches or the cough.”
That was March 20. Things changed within a few hours.
“My wife and I went and got dinner and when I got home, the fever hit, probably about 8 o’clock at night and it was a bad fever,” Carlton said. “I had a headache that went with it, and I had some nausea, so I’m thinking I got a stomach bug.”
A few days later, Carlton’s symptoms had not improved, so he got tested for COVID-19 and it was negative. But his condition got worse and he told his wife he needed to go to the hospital.
“My oxygen saturation was in the low 80s and I had double pneumonia,” Carlton said. “It was at that point the nursing staff was like, ‘oh, you’ve got COVID-19; we know you’ve got it, because you’ve got all the symptoms.'”
Carlton was tested again, about a week after his initial symptoms, and that test was positive.
“It took probably five days in the hospital before I really started turning around, so really it was day 12 before the fever broke. I started feeling a little bit better,” Carlton said.
He warns others to take this virus seriously and to not delay seeking medical attention.
”We don’t always know when our time is,” Carlton said. “But it’s one of those things that I think if I had waited any longer, I probably would’ve had a different outcome.”
False negatives have been reported with some COVID-19 tests. Abbott Labs said its rapid test can produce false negatives if the tests are stored in a certain solution. The company is recommending health care workers put the swab directly in the testing machine.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|24
|Bedford
|167
|Benton
|6
|Bledsoe
|589
|Blount
|55
|Bradley
|46
|Campbell
|14
|Cannon
|11
|Carroll
|18
|Carter
|12
|Cheatham
|42
|Chester
|10
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|16
|Coffee
|33
|Crockett
|7
|Cumberland
|70
|Davidson
|2,383
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|14
|Dickson
|71
|Dyer
|33
|Fayette
|53
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|32
|Gibson
|41
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|5
|Greene
|42
|Grundy
|28
|Hamblen
|17
|Hamilton
|149
|Hardeman
|11
|Hardin
|5
|Hawkins
|30
|Haywood
|19
|Henderson
|6
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|43
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|10
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|18
|Johnson
|3
|Knox
|214
|Lake
|50
|Lauderdale
|17
|Lawrence
|17
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|Loudon
|28
|Macon
|39
|Madison
|128
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|40
|McMinn
|70
|McNairy
|11
|Meigs
|6
|Monroe
|14
|Montgomery
|139
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|6
|Obion
|12
|Overton
|8
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|8
|Putnam
|115
|Rhea
|3
|Roane
|7
|Robertson
|139
|Rutherford
|434
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|5
|Sevier
|46
|Shelby
|2,376
|Smith
|20
|Stewart
|7
|Sullivan
|47
|Sumner
|608
|Tipton
|96
|Trousdale
|50
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|2
|Warren
|7
|Washington
|54
|Wayne
|4
|Weakley
|18
|White
|5
|Williamson
|399
|Wilson
|249
|Residents of other states/countries
|251
|Pending
|35
|Total Cases – as of (4/28/20)
|10,052
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Benton
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Cumberland
|1
|Davidson
|25
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Knox
|5
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|5
|Rutherford
|10
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|44
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|35
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|8
|Wilson
|3
|Out of state
|2
|Total Deaths (as of 4/28/20)
|188
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: