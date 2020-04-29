Saint Thomas employee shares story of recovering from COVID-19 after initially testing negative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 has presented challenges since new symptoms continue to be reported and some people don’t have any symptoms. In Mike Carlton’s case, he was at first under the impression he didn’t even have the virus, even though he was getting sicker.

Carlton is the manager of Emergency Medical Services for Ascension Saint Thomas, so working in a health care setting, he was routinely getting his temperature taken at work.

“My temperature when I got to work was normal and when I left it was normal,” Carlton said. “I didn’t have any the shortness of breath, the headaches or the cough.”

That was March 20. Things changed within a few hours.

“My wife and I went and got dinner and when I got home, the fever hit, probably about 8 o’clock at night and it was a bad fever,” Carlton said. “I had a headache that went with it, and I had some nausea, so I’m thinking I got a stomach bug.”

A few days later, Carlton’s symptoms had not improved, so he got tested for COVID-19 and it was negative. But his condition got worse and he told his wife he needed to go to the hospital.

“My oxygen saturation was in the low 80s and I had double pneumonia,” Carlton said. “It was at that point the nursing staff was like, ‘oh, you’ve got COVID-19; we know you’ve got it, because you’ve got all the symptoms.'”

Carlton was tested again, about a week after his initial symptoms, and that test was positive.

“It took probably five days in the hospital before I really started turning around, so really it was day 12 before the fever broke. I started feeling a little bit better,” Carlton said.

He warns others to take this virus seriously and to not delay seeking medical attention.

​”We don’t always know when our time is,” Carlton said. “But it’s one of those things that I think if I had waited any longer, I probably would’ve had a different outcome.”

False negatives have been reported with some COVID-19 tests. Abbott Labs said its rapid test can produce false negatives if the tests are stored in a certain solution. The company is recommending health care workers put the swab directly in the testing machine.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 24 Bedford 167 Benton 6 Bledsoe 589 Blount 55 Bradley 46 Campbell 14 Cannon 11 Carroll 18 Carter 12 Cheatham 42 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 16 Coffee 33 Crockett 7 Cumberland 70 Davidson 2,383 Decatur 4 DeKalb 14 Dickson 71 Dyer 33 Fayette 53 Fentress 4 Franklin 32 Gibson 41 Giles 5 Grainger 5 Greene 42 Grundy 28 Hamblen 17 Hamilton 149 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 30 Haywood 19 Henderson 6 Henry 11 Hickman 43 Houston 4 Humphreys 10 Jackson 7 Jefferson 18 Johnson 3 Knox 214 Lake 50 Lauderdale 17 Lawrence 17 Lewis 2 Lincoln 12 Loudon 28 Macon 39 Madison 128 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 40 McMinn 70 McNairy 11 Meigs 6 Monroe 14 Montgomery 139 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 8 Perry 8 Polk 8 Putnam 115 Rhea 3 Roane 7 Robertson 139 Rutherford 434 Scott 11 Sequatchie 5 Sevier 46 Shelby 2,376 Smith 20 Stewart 7 Sullivan 47 Sumner 608 Tipton 96 Trousdale 50 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 7 Washington 54 Wayne 4 Weakley 18 White 5 Williamson 399 Wilson 249 Residents of other states/countries 251 Pending 35 Total Cases – as of (4/28/20) 10,052

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Benton 1 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Cumberland 1 Davidson 25 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Humphreys 1 Knox 5 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 5 Rutherford 10 Sevier 1 Shelby 44 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 35 Trousdale 1 Williamson 8 Wilson 3 Out of state 2 Total Deaths (as of 4/28/20) 188

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE