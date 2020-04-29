Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
coronavirus

Saint Thomas employee shares story of recovering from COVID-19 after initially testing negative

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 has presented challenges since new symptoms continue to be reported and some people don’t have any symptoms. In Mike Carlton’s case, he was at first under the impression he didn’t even have the virus, even though he was getting sicker.

Carlton is the manager of Emergency Medical Services for Ascension Saint Thomas, so working in a health care setting, he was routinely getting his temperature taken at work.

“My temperature when I got to work was normal and when I left it was normal,” Carlton said. “I didn’t have any the shortness of breath, the headaches or the cough.”

That was March 20. Things changed within a few hours.

“My wife and I went and got dinner and when I got home, the fever hit, probably about 8 o’clock at night and it was a bad fever,” Carlton said. “I had a headache that went with it, and I had some nausea, so I’m thinking I got a stomach bug.”

A few days later, Carlton’s symptoms had not improved, so he got tested for COVID-19 and it was negative. But his condition got worse and he told his wife he needed to go to the hospital.

“My oxygen saturation was in the low 80s and I had double pneumonia,” Carlton said. “It was at that point the nursing staff was like, ‘oh, you’ve got COVID-19; we know you’ve got it, because you’ve got all the symptoms.'”

Carlton was tested again, about a week after his initial symptoms, and that test was positive.

“It took probably five days in the hospital before I really started turning around, so really it was day 12 before the fever broke. I started feeling a little bit better,” Carlton said.

He warns others to take this virus seriously and to not delay seeking medical attention.

​”We don’t always know when our time is,” Carlton said. “But it’s one of those things that I think if I had waited any longer, I probably would’ve had a different outcome.”

False negatives have been reported with some COVID-19 tests. Abbott Labs said its rapid test can produce false negatives if the tests are stored in a certain solution. The company is recommending health care workers put the swab directly in the testing machine.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson24
Bedford167
Benton6
Bledsoe589
Blount55
Bradley46
Campbell14
Cannon11
Carroll18
Carter12
Cheatham42
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke16
Coffee33
Crockett7
Cumberland70
Davidson 2,383
Decatur4
DeKalb14
Dickson71
Dyer33
Fayette53
Fentress4
Franklin32
Gibson41
Giles5
Grainger5
Greene42
Grundy28
Hamblen17
Hamilton149
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins30
Haywood19
Henderson6
Henry11
Hickman43
Houston4
Humphreys10
Jackson7
Jefferson18
Johnson3
Knox214
Lake50
Lauderdale17
Lawrence17
Lewis2
Lincoln12
Loudon28
Macon39
Madison128
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury40
McMinn 70
McNairy11
Meigs6
Monroe14
Montgomery139
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton8
Perry8
Polk8
Putnam115
Rhea3
Roane7
Robertson139
Rutherford434
Scott11
Sequatchie5
Sevier46
Shelby2,376
Smith20
Stewart7
Sullivan 47
Sumner608
Tipton96
Trousdale50
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren7
Washington54
Wayne4
Weakley18
White5
Williamson399
Wilson 249
Residents of other states/countries251
Pending35
Total Casesas of (4/28/20)10,052

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Cumberland1
Davidson25
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox5
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford10
Sevier1
Shelby44
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner35
Trousdale1
Williamson8
Wilson3
Out of state2
Total Deaths (as of 4/28/20)188

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories