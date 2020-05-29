Safety preparations underway for reopening of Nashville Shores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Employees at Nashville Shores are gearing up to open soon. While an exact opening date hasn’t been set yet, officials say they are hoping for the first weekend in June or soon after.

“We are just ready and eager to get open and have people come back,” Daniel Strobel, Director of Marketing for Nashville Shores told News 2.

Employees are putting finishing touches around the water park with new safety procedures in place.

“We’ve just stepped it up tremendously since the COVID-19 outbreak. We will have social distancing ques throughout the park to help with the queue lines, also announcements throughout the park regarding social distancing,” explained Strobel.

In addition to signage, Strobel says guests will notice furniture and lounge areas spaced 6 feet apart, hand sanitation stations placed around the park for guests and employees dedicated to consistently cleaning.

“It’s also good to note that the CDC has stated that chlorinated water does inactivate the COVID-19 virus, so all of our pool water, all of our water on the slides are all chlorinated.”

Strobel says mapping out the new safety protocols has been time-consuming and costly, but a top priority for employees and guests.

“With our new protocols and procedures in place we have invested quite a bit amount of money, but it’s important. It’s what you need to do to ensure your employees and guests are safe.”

Team members will undergo daily wellness checks and be required to wear masks if they don’t interfere with safely performing their job responsibility. They are also encouraging guests to wear masks, however, Strobel points out that masks aren’t allowed on slides and in the water for safety reasons.

The company said they are looking to hire hundreds of employees for the upcoming season. You can click here to apply for a job and learn more about opportunities.

