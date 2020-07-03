Safety measures in place ahead of concert at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Humphreys County Saturday

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hundreds of people are heading to Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Humphreys County for an Independence Day concert this weekend.

Granddaughter Tayla Lynn will be performing and said there will be safety precautions in place as COVID-19 cases climb in Tennessee.

“God has shown up in so many ways especially in our lives—in Memaw’s life, just being able to kind of be one on one with our families, with our core members and I think just being able to be outside and hear some music and have a beer or sweet tea if you want to and be able to see people from a distance and celebrate our country, you know, I think we need that too,” said Lynn.

After cutting their venue’s capacity by more than half, they’re expecting about 600 people at Lorretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee for a sold-out country music concert.

Tayla said they talked with the state health department and will have strict measures in place: The show will be in an open field on their 5,000-acre ranch, chairs will be spaced out seven feet with families allowed to sit together, people’s temperatures will be checked at the entrance, and everyone is required to wear a face mask.

“We have had some people who have canceled because they have to wear a face mask,” said Lynn, “I think everyone is scared where they don’t want someone to tell them what to do and they’re afraid their freedom is going to be taken from them. I just encourage people to do it for your neighbor.”

Organizers said that they’ll pause the show if they have to as an effort to ensure the rule is enforced.

“I’m not really worried about that [contracting COVID-19]. I’m a healthy young woman. But I am worried about wearing a mask when I go see my grandmother,” said Lynn. “I want to keep seeing my grandmother so if I’m going to be around you, please don’t wear it for me but wear it for Loretta Lynn if you’re coming out to her ranch to see a country music concert.”

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by Shelly Fairchild. Tayla and Conway Twitty’s grandson Tre will be singing their songs around 8:30 p.m. ahead of fireworks around 10:00 p.m.

