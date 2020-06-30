Safety and spacing paramount as Smith County prepares for fair amid pandemic

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly half of the state’s county fairs are canceled because of COVID-19. But in smith county, festivities are moving forward.

It’s going to look different, with distancing lines, hand washing stations and a lot of planned out spacing. But the precautions are pivotal, as is an important request.

“We ask that you wear a facial cover, and that you social distance,” says Stan Webster.

Webster, the co-chair of the Smith County Fair, called this year’s installment the hardest to prepare for in 13 years. Some events have been cancelled, like all 4-H exhibits, and everything has been moved outside.

Webster says they’ve had no shortage of feedback, yet they’re determined to do this right.

“We have a group in this county that really wanted us to have a fair, we had others who didn’t think it was such a good idea.”

The fair is following rules put in place by the state. For starters, ticketing will follow a strict set of guidelines.

“When they pass having their temperature taken it’s marked every six feet to the ticket gate,” explains Webster. “Anybody with a temperature is not allowed inside the gate.”

There will be constant reminders for safe health practices.

Attention to detail has gotten them this far. Once the rides start rolling it could create a longer wait, while the regularly cleaned. But whatever it takes to be safe, is what they’ll do.

“We’re asking people to please be understanding,” says Webster. “If they want to see a fair, we’re trying our best to put one on as safely as we can.”

The fair fully opens Tuesday night.

Organizers eliminated parking lot shuttle rides to ensure proper social distancing.