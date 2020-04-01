Live Now
‘Safer-at-Home’ order for Tennessee now in effect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee’s statewide “Safer-at-Home” order went into effect at midnight Tuesday. The executive order urges people to stay home and stay apart, as well as, ordering the closure of businesses that cannot safely operate.

The order is not a mandate, but rather Governor Lee is urging Tennesseans to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This could be especially important as heading into the next two weeks when doctors believe Tennessee will see the peak of the virus.

The “Safer-at-Home” order decrees all non-essential businesses must close, including hair and nail salons, entertainment establishments and gyms and fitness centers. Churches are exempt from closing.

Restaurants and bars have been closed or operating curbside since March 22.

Governor Lee said this order quote “substantially changes the activities, giving Tennesseans no reason to travel” though he has faced criticism for not acting sooner.

“We tried to determine, the right time to do this, you can’t do it for an unlimited time period, you have time periods you can do it, the right time when the curve is at the right place in Tennessee will likely have the best impact to slowing the surge and that’s what we’ve tried to do, flattening the curve,” explained Lee.

Many cities in the state have already closed non-essential business and ordered residents to stay at home, including Nashville, Franklin, Knoxville and Memphis, and have seen success.

“The response of Tennesseans has been powerful. The need for enforcement in those cities has been minimal, most of that has been done by encouraging enforcement there. I don’t think we’re going to have a large number of Tennesseans who are not going to comply with that order,” said Gov. Lee.

Some lawmakers and healthcare providers are still calling on the governor to do more and mandate a shelter-in-place.

Gov. Lee said it is deeply important to him to protect the personal liberties of Tennesseans.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford2
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount25
Bradley10
Campbell4
Cannon3
Carroll5
Cheatham10
Chester3
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland11
Davidson 391
DeKalb4
Dickson17
Dyer3
Fayette12
Fentress1
Franklin5
Gibson6
Giles3
Greene12
Grundy4
Hamblen2
Hamilton48
Hardeman1
Hardin 1
Hawkins4
Haywood2
Henry1
Houston1
Humphreys2
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox66
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon8
Macon4
Madison5
Marion5
Marshall1
Maury15
McMinn 3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe5
Montgomery19
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam24
Rhea1
Roane2
Robertson28
Rutherford68
Scott2
Sequatchie1
Sevier8
Shelby428
Smith2
Sullivan 13
Sumner184
Tipton21
Trousdale4
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington14
Wayne1
Weakley1
White1
Williamson131
Wilson 39
Residents of other states/countries190
Pending307
Total Casesas of (3/31/20)2,239

