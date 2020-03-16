Breaking News
Nashville bars and honky tonks announce closure in order to combat coronavirus spread
1  of  34
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Bedford County Schools Benton County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools DeKalb County Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rutherford County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools
coronavirus

Ryman Properties to keep paying employees during COVID-19 closures

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ryman Auditorium_57950

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ryman Hospitality Properties says they will keep paying employees while their properties are closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The company says any part-time employee who works in one of their Nashville based entertainment businesses will receive at least two weeks of pay. Full-time employees who work in the businesses but aren’t able to perform their jobs are scheduled to receive pay and benefits through Apr. 5.

Ryman Hospitality Properties in Nashville include Grand Ole Opry, Ole Red Nashville, Ryman Auditorium, Cafe Lula, and WSM.

The company says any employee working remotely will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar