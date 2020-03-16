Ryman Properties to keep paying employees during COVID-19 closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ryman Hospitality Properties says they will keep paying employees while their properties are closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The company says any part-time employee who works in one of their Nashville based entertainment businesses will receive at least two weeks of pay. Full-time employees who work in the businesses but aren’t able to perform their jobs are scheduled to receive pay and benefits through Apr. 5.

Ryman Hospitality Properties in Nashville include Grand Ole Opry, Ole Red Nashville, Ryman Auditorium, Cafe Lula, and WSM.

The company says any employee working remotely will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.