Ryman extends closures through the end of April; workers still paid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ryman Hospitality Properties is extending its temporary closures at venues across the area.

Now, the company’s managed entertainment venues will be closed through April 16. Full-time and part-time employees will continue to receive pay and benefits through the end of April.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Chairman and CEO Colin Reed released the following statement in a press release Friday night:

“In the interest of the health and wellbeing of our employees, artists, guests and the communities in which we operate, we have made the decision to extend our temporary closures at our entertainment venues. We have committed to providing all of our employees pay and benefits during this time and have encouraged our employees to take this opportunity to work from home on projects and initiatives that will further enhance our guest experience and their professional development. We look forward to welcoming our guests back as soon as we are able and invite everyone to stay connected with us through social media and the Grand Ole Opry broadcast in the meantime.”

Below is a property-by-property summary of how this closure will affect guests:

Grand Ole Opry House live shows and tours will be paused through April 26. Guests with tickets to these shows and tours will receive automatic refunds within 7-14 days.

The Grand Ole Opry will continue its Saturday night broadcast without a live audience. Grand Ole Opry management has worked closely with Nashville’s Director of Health to bring the show live to people around the world while following strict safety protocols under the guidance of local health professionals. The Saturday, March 28 Opry will be live on WSM 650 AM, Circle, and over 87 local broadcast affiliates. This Saturday’s performance will feature Opry member Vince Gill alongside wife Amy Grant and daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill. Last week’s broadcast was livestreamed by more than 1.1 million people in 66 countries.

Ryman Auditorium tours will be suspended through April 26. Ticketholders for shows scheduled to occur during this time will be contacted with information regarding rescheduled dates or refunds as the venue continues to work with artists and promoters specific to each event.

All Ole Red locations will remain closed through April 26.

All retail stores will remain closed through April 26. Guests can still shop the Opry Entertainment online store.

“These are unprecedented times, and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to provide our people some stability during this difficult period.” Reed added. “We are thankful for the actions of our state and local officials to put measures in place to help control the spread of COVID-19 and for the efforts of our federal elected officials to pass the CARES Act, which will provide some much-needed relief to our industry.”

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 4 Bedford 1 Benton 2 Blount 6 Bradley 6 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 4 Cheatham 7 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Cumberland 6 Davidson 216 DeKalb 3 Dickson 9 Dyer 3 Fayette 3 Franklin 3 Gibson 2 Greene 8 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 30 Hardin 1 Hawkins 2 Houston 2 Jefferson 5 Knox 31 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 6 Macon 1 Madison 3 Marion 2 Maury 7 McMinn 3 Meigs 1 Monroe 2 Montgomery 9 Overton 1 Perry 2 Putnam 13 Roane 1 Robertson 22 Rutherford 39 Scott 2 Sevier 6 Shelby 201 Smith 1 Sullivan 6 Sumner 58 Tipton 10 Unicoi 1 Washington 10 White 1 Williamson 91 Wilson 20 Residents of other states/countries 141 Pending 172 Total Cases – as of (3/27/20) 1,203

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

