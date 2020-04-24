coronavirus

Ryman Auditorium to remain closed to the public through May 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ryman Auditorium is extending their closure through the middle of May “in the interest of the well-being” of guests and employees and “to align with Metro Nashville safety guidelines.”

All shows, retail operations, Cafe Lula, and tours will remain closed and cancelled through May 16, 2020.

For refund information and updates on rescheduled shows, visit ryman.com/covid19.

