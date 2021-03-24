Rutherford County to vaccinate anyone 16 and older

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. A real-world test of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in more than half a million people has confirmed it’s highly effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose, according to a report released on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County is now booking appointments for anyone aged 16 and older who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Rutherford County Health Department, the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered by appointment only. To book your appointment, click here and then click the blue “proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start your registration. If you need help scheduling your vaccination appointment, call the Rutherford County COVID-19 Call Center at 615-898-7997.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

“We’re excited to announce the expanded eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older,” said Rutherford County Health Director LaShan Dixon. “The more people in Rutherford County who choose to get their vaccinations, the sooner our community can return to normal day-to-day activities.”

The health department reminds all Rutherford County residents that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance, and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.