Rutherford County to reinstate face-covering order

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron announced Monday the Rutherford County Face Covering Order will be reinstated Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

According to county officials, local COVID-19 cases are 2.8 times higher than in September and the seven-day average positivity rate has also doubled since that time.

“This is not a decision that I make lightly,” Mayor Ketron said. “Our cases in this county hit a record spike over the weekend, with the data indicating a higher transmission rate than that we experienced in late July.”

Governor Bill Lee has authorized county mayors to require face coverings through the end of October, however, that authority could be extended.

“We must do everything we possibly can to keep our schools and our businesses open and our hospitals functioning at normal capacity,” Mayor Ketron said. “While I understand that there are conflicting opinions on face coverings, there is overwhelming evidence supporting that masking, in combination with other preventative actions, is the key to slowing the spread.”

Mayor Ketron said the Rutherford County Face Covering Order will be in effect until further notice.

