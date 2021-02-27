Rutherford County to end mask mandate March 15

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron announced the county’s mask mandate will be lifted on Monday, March 15.

The announcement came Saturday and the order has been on since October 2020.

“After much thought and careful examination of the data available, I am lifting the order on March 15 and asking our citizens to continue to be #RutherfordResponsible,” said Ketron.

“We are not out of the woods yet with the COVID-19 pandemic,” he continued.

Ketron went on to address the Tennessee Department of Health’s recommendations.

“Even though the vaccine is available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that these health precautions are imperative,” said Ketron. “Utilizing all of these measures together with implementation of the vaccine, will hopefully get our community back to some sense of normalcy in the near future.”