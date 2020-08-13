Rutherford County students return to class for first day of school

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the first time in nearly five months, students got off the bus, walked in line, and sat in a classroom with their peers at Black Fox Elementary.

Cesar Nino dropped his son, Ian Nino, off.

“Both me and his mother have to work. The option of having him attend school in class is really the only option we had,” Nino said.

While many were thrilled to learn in-person again, other families were not ready yet. Some of Nino’s classmates learned with him, but from home.

“Yesterday, I think he [Ian] told us he got to meet the rest of his class that was doing the distance learning,” Nino said.

Principal Tiffany Strevel said nearly half of the district’s population opted to start online. Educators had their work cut out for them engaging students virtually and face to face.

“We’re just excited,” Strevel said. “We feel like we can maintain safety at school and provide a good education to our students who are traditional and distance learners as well.”

Strevel said everyone is still getting used to the format built on trust.

“I think for our parents again to be able to trust the school, trust the teachers, for our teachers to be able to trust us and our central office staff is just so important right now.”

The district set a goal to have all students learning traditionally in classrooms by October, should case counts decrease.