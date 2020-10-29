Rutherford County Schools sets dates for two schools to return to in-person learning

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Schools has announced dates for when students can return to in-person learning at two of its high schools.

The school district says Rockvale High School will reopen for in-person learning on Wednesday, November 4, while Stewarts Creek High School will reopen for in-person learning on Friday, November 6.

Both Rockvale and Stewarts Creek transitioned to virtual learning this week due to COVID-19 concerns and mandatory quarantines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

