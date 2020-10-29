Rutherford County Schools sets dates for two schools to return to in-person learning

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Schools has announced dates for when students can return to in-person learning at two of its high schools.

The school district says Rockvale High School will reopen for in-person learning on Wednesday, November 4, while Stewarts Creek High School will reopen for in-person learning on Friday, November 6.

Both Rockvale and Stewarts Creek transitioned to virtual learning this week due to COVID-19 concerns and mandatory quarantines.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )