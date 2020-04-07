Rutherford County Schools expands free meal program to 26 sites

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Schools district is currently providing breakfast and lunch to any child 18 and under at no charge while schools are shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adults are able to purchase meals, $2 for breakfast and $3.80 for lunch. Exact change is needed for purchase.
Locations
Sites offering breakfast and lunch (pre-bagged) from 8 – 10 a.m.
- Cedar Grove Elementary
- David Youree Elementary
- Kittrell Elementary
- LaVergne Lake Elementary
- Oakland High
- Riverdale High
- Roy Waldron Elementary
- Smyrna Middle
- Stewartsboro Elementary
- Whitworth-Buchanan Middle
Sites offering hot food from 8 – 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – noon daily
- Barfield Elementary
- Buchanan Elementary
- Central Magnet School
- Christiana Elementary
- Christiana Middle
- John Colemon Elementary
- LaVergne High
- LaVergne Middle
- LaVergne Primary
- McFadden School of Excellence
- Oakland Middle
- Rocky Fork Elementary
- Rocky Fork Middle
- Smyrna Elementary
- Smyrna High
- Smyrna Primary
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|10
|Bedford
|8
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|38
|Bradley
|23
|Campbell
|5
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|8
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|13
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|7
|Cumberland
|26
|Davidson
|819
|DeKalb
|7
|Dickson
|24
|Dyer
|9
|Fayette
|21
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|14
|Gibson
|12
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|17
|Grundy
|15
|Hamblen
|4
|Hamilton
|83
|Hardeman
|6
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|14
|Haywood
|5
|Henderson
|1
|Henry
|5
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|2
|Humphreys
|3
|Jackson
|3
|Jefferson
|7
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|119
|Lauderdale
|5
|Lawrence
|4
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|5
|Loudon
|13
|Macon
|11
|Madison
|22
|Marion
|20
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|24
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|4
|Meigs
|2
|Monroe
|6
|Montgomery
|54
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|2
|Overton
|4
|Perry
|3
|Polk
|3
|Putnam
|55
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|60
|Rutherford
|161
|Scott
|3
|Sequatchie
|2
|Sevier
|16
|Shelby
|766
|Smith
|3
|Stewart
|2
|Sullivan
|25
|Sumner
|335
|Tipton
|36
|Trousdale
|11
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|24
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|2
|Williamson
|260
|Wilson
|97
|Residents of other states/countries
|290
|Pending
|69
|Total Cases – as of (4/6/20)
|3,802
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Blount
|2
|Davidson
|7
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamilton
|9
|Hawkins
|1
|Knox
|3
|Macon
|1
|Marion
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|3
|Shelby
|13
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|15
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|2
|Pending
|2
|Total Deaths (as of 4/6/20)
|65
