Rutherford County Schools expands free meal program to 26 sites

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Schools district is currently providing breakfast and lunch to any child 18 and under at no charge while schools are shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adults are able to purchase meals, $2 for breakfast and $3.80 for lunch. Exact change is needed for purchase.

Locations

Sites offering breakfast and lunch (pre-bagged) from 8 – 10 a.m.

Cedar Grove Elementary

David Youree Elementary

Kittrell Elementary

LaVergne Lake Elementary

Oakland High

Riverdale High

Roy Waldron Elementary

Smyrna Middle

Stewartsboro Elementary

Whitworth-Buchanan Middle

Sites offering hot food from 8 – 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – noon daily

Barfield Elementary

Buchanan Elementary

Central Magnet School

Christiana Elementary

Christiana Middle

John Colemon Elementary

LaVergne High

LaVergne Middle

LaVergne Primary

McFadden School of Excellence

Oakland Middle

Rocky Fork Elementary

Rocky Fork Middle

Smyrna Elementary

Smyrna High

Smyrna Primary

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 8 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 38 Bradley 23 Campbell 5 Cannon 7 Carroll 8 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 7 Cumberland 26 Davidson 819 DeKalb 7 Dickson 24 Dyer 9 Fayette 21 Fentress 2 Franklin 14 Gibson 12 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 17 Grundy 15 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 83 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 14 Haywood 5 Henderson 1 Henry 5 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 7 Johnson 2 Knox 119 Lauderdale 5 Lawrence 4 Lewis 2 Lincoln 5 Loudon 13 Macon 11 Madison 22 Marion 20 Marshall 9 Maury 24 McMinn 3 McNairy 4 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 54 Morgan 5 Obion 2 Overton 4 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 55 Roane 5 Robertson 60 Rutherford 161 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 16 Shelby 766 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 25 Sumner 335 Tipton 36 Trousdale 11 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 24 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 260 Wilson 97 Residents of other states/countries 290 Pending 69 Total Cases – as of (4/6/20) 3,802

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Blount 2 Davidson 7 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamilton 9 Hawkins 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 1 Obion 1 Rutherford 3 Shelby 13 Sullivan 1 Sumner 15 Trousdale 1 Williamson 2 Pending 2 Total Deaths (as of 4/6/20) 65

