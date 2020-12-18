Rutherford County Schools considering starting second semester with hybrid schedule

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Schools is considering using a hybrid learning model as an option to start the second semester.

The school district says using a hybrid learning model will reduce the amount of students in school buildings at the same time, improving the ability to social distance and reduce the spread of COVID-19, as well as the amount of quarantines.

This option also serves as the district’s effort to minimize how often schools have to shift to complete remote learning due to the amount of employees and staff members in quarantine.

No final decision on the start to the second semester has been made, but the school district says a proposal will be presented to the Rutherford County Board of Education at its meeting on January 5. The meeting starts at 5 p.m., is open to the public and will be broadcast live on YouTube.

“School districts across Tennessee and the nation are struggling to find a way to safely continue instruction while also balancing the load on teachers and parents,” Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said. “While no solution is perfect, this proposal will help us to increase social distancing by reducing the number of students at school each day.”

Under the proposed hybrid-schedule, students in grades 7-12 would alternate in-person school days with distance-learning days. Students whose last names begin with A-L would attend in-person classes on Monday, January 11, while students with last names starting with M-Z would attend school in-person on Tuesday, January 12. Schools would also work with families who may have different last names to ensure all household children are in the same group.

The two groups would then alternate in-person learning every other day, thereby reducing the amount of students in school each day.

The proposal calls for this hybrid model to be in place from January 11 through February 5. It will then be determined whether to continue using the hybrid model for another four weeks based on COVID-19 community data, such as positivity rate and spread rate.

January 2021 also has what the district calls “Flex Days”. These days run from January 5-8; on these days, students will attend school through asynchronous remote learning.

Teachers will provide activities and assignments to their students and students will complete these at home on their own schedule on the “Flex Days”.

The following is a summary of some key points of the proposal set to be presented at the January 5 meeting:

Distance learning will continue to be an option for all grades and parents can still make a selection for the second semester

The hybrid plan only applies to grades 7-12 initially, although we also will look at a contingency of moving upper elementary grades to a hybrid approach if the need arises

The groups will be divided by students with last names beginning with A-L and M-Z. Schools will work with blended families who may have different last names to ensure they are in the same alternating group.

Distance-learners in grades 7-12 will follow the same hybrid schedule to aid teachers in preparing lessons and assignments

Before the School Board meeting on Jan. 5, 2021, school district leaders will continue monitoring the status of COVID-19 in our community, including spread rate and positivity rate, both of which are currently very high.

The calendar will be adjusted the first week of January 2021 to allow for planning and additional time after the holiday break to allow for an anticipated rise in quarantine situations.

School employees will return Jan. 4 for training and planning, while students will attend school through asynchronous distance-learning “Flex Days” on Jan. 5-8. Asynchronous means that students can complete daily activities and assignments on their own schedule, thereby easing the burden parents’ work schedules.

The hybrid plan would then begin Monday, Jan. 11 and continue through Friday, Feb. 5, which is four weeks. It will then be determined whether to continue the hybrid plan for another four weeks based on COVID-19 community data.

Under this plan, there should be a larger number of substitute teachers available for elementary schools to assist if teachers at those schools are out for quarantine.

