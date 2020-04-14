Rutherford County purchases refrigerated trailers with nearly 20,000 boxes of free gloves

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County has purchased three used refrigerated trailers at the request of EMS Director and County Coroner Carl Hudgens for $7,500 a piece.

The reason for the purchase “as a proactive measure in anticipation of the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville becoming backlogged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“On average, the County has around 18-20 deaths per month that require an autopsy,” said Hudgens. With limited space for the deceased at the two hospitals in the county, Hudgens explained to Ketron that the deceased could be placed in refrigerated trailers while awaiting autopsies.

In addition to the trailers, the company who supplied them included nearly 20,000 boxes of food service gloves for free.

“These boxes run around eight dollars apiece,” said Hudgens. “This means we got a tremendous deal. The gloves alone would have cost around $160,000; instead they were included with the purchase of the trailers.”

Mayor Bill Ketron commented on the inclusion of the gloves, “We are grateful for this opportunity to pay it forward to the many organizations in our county that will put them to good use.”

The purchase was made from the County’s General Fund. The budget amendment was presented to the Budget Committee on Thursday, April 9 and will come out of the unassigned fund balance.

