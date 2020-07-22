Rutherford County mask mandate now in effect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mask mandate in Rutherford County requiring residents to wear facial coverings in public went into effect Wednesday morning.

The Good Morning Nashville crew went to the Smyrna Bowling Center where if you want to bowl, you have to wear a mask.

A number of national chains stores and businesses already require customers to wear masks and the bowling center has taken precautions to keep everyone safe since the onset of the pandemic.

Mask Mandate: The Tennessee counties requiring face-coverings

Mayor Bill Ketron made the announcement Monday afternoon and said the official mandate, requiring facial coverings to be worn in public, will begin at 12 a.m. Wednesday.

We are still asking the community to be #RutherfordResponsible, but rather than strongly encouraging wearing a mask, we are requiring it. MAYOR BILL KETRON

The announcement was made about two weeks after the county began its new initiative called #RutherfordResponsible. Ketron said Rutherford County had received a lot of negative attention in recent days due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

We have got to do everything we possibly can to slow the spread of this virus in our communities. The sooner, the better. MAYOR BILL KETRON

The mask mandate for Rutherford County follows Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 54, the mayor said. He added he will reassess the mandate on Aug. 3.

The Rutherford County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to require students to wear masks in schools.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)