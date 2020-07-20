Rutherford County issues face mask mandate starting July 22

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County is imposing a mask mandate that will begin on July 22, according to the Rutherford County Public Information Officer.

Mayor Bill Ketron made the announcement Monday afternoon and said the official mandate will begin Wednesday, July 22 at 12 a.m.

We are still asking the community to be #RutherfordResponsible, but rather than strongly encouraging wearing a mask, we are requiring it. Mayor Bill Ketron

This decision comes about two weeks after the county began their new initiative called ‘#RutherfordResponsible’. Ketron said the community was receiving a lot of negative attention due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

We have got to do everything we possibly can to slow the spread of this virus in our communities. The sooner, the better. Mayor Bill Ketron

The mask mandate for Rutherford County follows Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 54. Ketron said he will reassess the mandate on August 3.

