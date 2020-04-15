Rutherford County Government creates online form for COVID-19 questions

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Government has created an online form for anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19.

With Governor Lee extending his #StayHome Order on Monday, we felt this was a great time to roll out this new communications tool. We receive several calls daily from our citizens with various COVID-19 related questions, concerns, or suggestions. This is a fast and innovative way for us to streamline their requests and get the right information to them in a timely manner. Mayor Bill Ketron

People filling out the form can pick a subject or category that their question falls under and them put their contact information along with it. Residents can also select the jurisdiction they are a part of.

The County has a webpage dedicated to COVID-19 with several informational links connecting citizens with opportunities to help, places to receive assistance, updates to county government operations, and other resources. There is even a frequently asked question section, but we realize that more personalized contact is desired in special circumstances and that’s why we wanted to offer this format. We want to make sure that our citizens have the information that will best help them to navigate through this unprecedented health situation. Mayor Bill Ketron

The form can be accessed by visiting their website.

