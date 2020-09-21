Rutherford County face covering order to be lifted Tuesday

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The face covering order in Rutherford County will be expiring earlier than originally planned, according to Rutherford County mayor Bill Ketron.

Ketron said instead of expiring on September 30, the order will end on Tuesday, September 22, at 5 p.m.

In a letter to citizens, Ketron said the following:

“Your compliance with the order which went into effect on July 22, had a significant impact on our numbers going down. This was hard to ignore. We are encouraged by the data trends and want to continue down that path! This does not discount the fact that the virus is here and not going anywhere anytime soon. Therefore, I am asking that as a community, we revert once more to being #RutherfordResponsible.”

The letter went on to say:

“Multiple opinions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have cited that wearing masks works, though we acknowledge that it could be the combination of wearing masks, washing hands, and other recommended health practices (i.e. social distancing) and not just one specific protective measure. Being #RutherfordResponsible means incorporating all these health practices into your daily routine to continue to effectively slow the spread of the virus in our community.” “This does not mean that this difference among citizens should cause discord in the community… Rutherford County is a caring and compassionate community. Do not let this pandemic change that, or you!”

