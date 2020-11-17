Rutherford County elementary school extends remote learning

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday, Rutherford County Schools announced Rocky Fork Elementary will delay returning to in-person learning until Friday, November 20.

Students were scheduled to return to school on Wednesday, November 18, however, several teachers remain in quarantine. According to the school district, all but two teachers are scheduled to be out of quarantine after Thursday.

“We know this can be frustrating and inconvenient for some parents, but we appreciate your understanding as we address COVID-19 in our community,” the district said in a message sent out to parents. “Thanks for all that you do as parents, and by working together, we will get through this pandemic.”

All in-person learners are asked to return to school Friday, unless they are in quarantine.