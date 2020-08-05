Rutherford County delays first day of school to August 13

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Schools is delaying the first day of the new school year to Thursday, August 13.

According to a county spokesperson, the school district did not anticipate that over 19,000 students would choose distance learning, approximately 40% of the student population and teachers and schools need additional time to prep and adjust.

Schools will be in contact with parents for more specifics about the first day of school, laptop pickup, and other information.

Both the delayed start date and the following day, August 14, will be abbreviated days of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Wednesday is the deadline to sign up for distance learning.

